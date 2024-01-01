Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taro smoothies in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Taro Smoothies
Los Angeles restaurants that serve taro smoothies
7 Miles Tea Lab - Sawtelle
2010 sawtelle blvd, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
CREAMY TARO SMOOTHIE (BLENDED)
$6.25
Blended* Sweetened smashed taro, milk, cream, Sago
More about 7 Miles Tea Lab - Sawtelle
Tea N' Me -
2256 COLORADO BLVD #108, LOS ANGELES
No reviews yet
Taro Smoothie
$5.25
More about Tea N' Me -
