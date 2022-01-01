Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Tart
raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemon, lime
More about Nature's Brew
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Individual Tart$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Pop Tart$5.00
Asparagus Tart$8.75
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)$5.65
3 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Tart 9" Fruit image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tart 9" Fruit$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Tart 4" Apple$16.00
Tart 4" Fruit$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
More about Bottega Louie
Item pic

 

Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Tarte Tatin$2.75
A brown sugar cookie, topped with granny smith apples, caramelized with butter and sugar. Zooies version of a French Rustic Apple Tarte Tatin.
More about Zooies - Palms
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pear Tart$5.00
Clafoutis Cherry Tart$5.00
Apple Almond Tart$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Leek & Green Onion Tarte (NF)$14.00
leeks, green onion, goats cheese, & gruyere (nut-free)
More about Breadblok
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TART
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Citrus Tart$6.00
Havana Tart$6.50
Layered with garlic mojo, Black bean puree, roasted tomatoes, onions and topped with avocado and olive oil.
Pineapple Tart$4.75
More about Cafe Tropical
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fruit Tart$7.50
Lovely, hand sized tart filled with rich custard and topped with assorted fresh fruit.
Apricot Tart$7.50
Little bite of fresh fruit heaven ~ apricot edition. Fresh apricots baked on puffed pastry and gently brûléed. Enjoyable for breakfast, dessert or a snack!
Apple Tart$7.50
Little bite of fresh fruit heaven ~ apple edition. Thinly sliced apples baked on puffed pastry. Enjoyable for breakfast, dessert or a snack!
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bakewell Tart$5.00
Heart Tart$6.00
More about Friends & Family
03e1f9ea-f14b-4faf-8a5b-f8db8d4ccb16 image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Custard Tart$6.50
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portuguese Custard Egg Tart$2.00
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
tart 8ppl$40.00
More about Sweet Lily

