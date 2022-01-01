Tarts in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tarts
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Sweet Tart
raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemon, lime
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Individual Tart
|$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pop Tart
|$5.00
|Asparagus Tart
|$8.75
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)
|$5.65
3 pcs.
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Tart 9" Fruit
|$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
|Tart 4" Apple
|$16.00
|Tart 4" Fruit
|$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Apple Tarte Tatin
|$2.75
A brown sugar cookie, topped with granny smith apples, caramelized with butter and sugar. Zooies version of a French Rustic Apple Tarte Tatin.
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Pear Tart
|$5.00
|Clafoutis Cherry Tart
|$5.00
|Apple Almond Tart
|$5.00
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Leek & Green Onion Tarte (NF)
|$14.00
leeks, green onion, goats cheese, & gruyere (nut-free)
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TART
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Citrus Tart
|$6.00
|Havana Tart
|$6.50
Layered with garlic mojo, Black bean puree, roasted tomatoes, onions and topped with avocado and olive oil.
|Pineapple Tart
|$4.75
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Fruit Tart
|$7.50
Lovely, hand sized tart filled with rich custard and topped with assorted fresh fruit.
|Apricot Tart
|$7.50
Little bite of fresh fruit heaven ~ apricot edition. Fresh apricots baked on puffed pastry and gently brûléed. Enjoyable for breakfast, dessert or a snack!
|Apple Tart
|$7.50
Little bite of fresh fruit heaven ~ apple edition. Thinly sliced apples baked on puffed pastry. Enjoyable for breakfast, dessert or a snack!
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Bakewell Tart
|$5.00
|Heart Tart
|$6.00
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Egg Custard Tart
|$6.50
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Portuguese Custard Egg Tart
|$2.00
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.