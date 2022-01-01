Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tempura ice cream in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Tempura Ice Cream
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tempura ice cream
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
BANANA TEMPURA ICE CREAM
$6.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
No reviews yet
TEMPURA GREEN TEA ICE CREAM
$11.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
