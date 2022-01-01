Teriyaki bowls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.31
Teriyaki Chicken, Steamed Vegetables, Rice
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
|Veggie Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.00
Grilled tofu served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions (32oz)
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$18.00
|Chasu Pork Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.00
Teriyaki Sautéed pork over Japanese steamed rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
Fist of Fusion
6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.99
flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad & sesame seeds, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Miso Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
|$26.50
Served with a salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice
|Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
|$25.50
Served with a salad.