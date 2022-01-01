Teriyaki bowls in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$7.31
Teriyaki Chicken, Steamed Vegetables, Rice
More about At Home Kitchen
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
Veggie Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
Grilled tofu served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions (32oz)
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.00
Chasu Pork Teriyaki Bowl$15.00
Teriyaki Sautéed pork over Japanese steamed rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
More about Shin
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Fist of Fusion

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.99
flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad & sesame seeds, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad
More about Fist of Fusion
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl$26.50
Served with a salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice
Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl$25.50
Served with a salad.
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

