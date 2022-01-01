Teriyaki salmon in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate
|$27.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$18.00
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|TERIYAKI SALMON W RICE, & SALAD
|$12.99
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baked Salmon Teriyaki
|$19.99
baked salmon teriyaki steak, served with a small green house salad & white rice