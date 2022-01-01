Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$27.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.00
More about Shin
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TERIYAKI SALMON W RICE, & SALAD$12.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Salmon Teriyaki$19.99
baked salmon teriyaki steak, served with a small green house salad & white rice
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$27.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi

