Teriyaki steaks in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
More about Shintaro Sushi - 1900 N Highland Ave #5
Shintaro Sushi - 1900 N Highland Ave #5
1900 N Highland Ave #5, Los Angeles
|Ribeye Steak Teriyaki
|$32.95
Grilled Angus ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
More about Tenno
Tenno
207 S. Central Ave, Los Angeles
|STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL
|$13.95
Grilled house marinated steak, served with steamed broccoli on bed of whited rice
|STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL
|$14.95
House marinated steak. served with steamed broccoli with teriyaki sauce on bed of white rice
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl (L )
|$12.95