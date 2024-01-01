Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki steaks in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

Shintaro Sushi - 1900 N Highland Ave #5

1900 N Highland Ave #5, Los Angeles

Ribeye Steak Teriyaki$32.95
Grilled Angus ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
More about Shintaro Sushi - 1900 N Highland Ave #5
Tenno

207 S. Central Ave, Los Angeles

STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$13.95
Grilled house marinated steak, served with steamed broccoli on bed of whited rice
STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$14.95
House marinated steak. served with steamed broccoli with teriyaki sauce on bed of white rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (L )$12.95
More about Tenno

