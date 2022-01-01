Thai chicken salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve thai chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Thai Chili Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|THAI CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, marinated chicken, carrots, onions, bean sprout, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut dressing.