Thai salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve thai salad

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chili Chicken Salad$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
More about Liberation Coffee House
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THAI CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Mixed Greens, marinated chicken, carrots, onions, bean sprout, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut dressing.
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$9.95
Mixed vegetables, sliced chicken breasts, sliced boiled egg and serve with choice of dressings
More about 524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Salad$15.00
carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spiced peanuts, brown rice, braised tofu, thai ginger dressing
More about Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles

