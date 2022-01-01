Tiramisu in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tiramisu
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
Vanilla bean cashew mascarpone, espresso, cocoa. Gluten free
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu Slice
|$7.25
FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|TIRAMISU
|$8.00
Espresso, mascarpone, cocoa.
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Cake Tiramisu Large
|$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
|Cake Tiramisu
|$14.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone mousse
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Traditional Tiramisu
|$11.00
Ladyfinger and mascarpone layered cake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$7.31
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu for 2
|$11.00
House-made fresh daily! Pure Italian deliciousness!
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu for 2
|$11.00
House-made fresh daily! Pure Italian deliciousness!
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|TIRAMISU
|$15.00
almond cake, coffee soak, chocolate-almond mousse, candied cocoa nib cream
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
whipped cream and espress liqueur soaked cake, garnished with mint sprig
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Tiramisu
|$12.00