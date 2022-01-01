Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tiramisu

4a8fca09-c2c4-4a73-acb3-54103dbd0e2e image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$12.00
Vanilla bean cashew mascarpone, espresso, cocoa. Gluten free
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu Slice$7.25
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$8.00
Espresso, mascarpone, cocoa.
More about Vernetti
Cake Tiramisu Large image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Tiramisu Large$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
Cake Tiramisu$14.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone mousse
More about Bottega Louie
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Sociale

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Pizza Sociale
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Tiramisu$11.00
Ladyfinger and mascarpone layered cake
More about Ritrovo
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$7.31
More about 800 Degrees
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu for 2$11.00
House-made fresh daily! Pure Italian deliciousness!
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$10.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu for 2$11.00
House-made fresh daily! Pure Italian deliciousness!
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$15.00
almond cake, coffee soak, chocolate-almond mousse, candied cocoa nib cream
More about Rossoblu
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
whipped cream and espress liqueur soaked cake, garnished with mint sprig
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$12.00
More about Amante Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama Bear (8'' Tiramisu)$38.00
8in Tiramisu$30.00
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

