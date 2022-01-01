Tomato salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tomato salad
Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad
|$13.00
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad
|$13.00
Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Tomato Tofu Salad
|$10.00
Cold Soft Tofu w/ cherry tomatoes in a soy ginger sauce
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue - 2118 N Broadway
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|GRILLED PEACH & TOMATO SALAD
|$12.00
guajillo vinaigrette, torpedo onion, whipped goat cheese, mint