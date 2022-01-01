Tostadas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tostadas
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT
|$17.00
Mayan octopus, shrimp ceviche, tomato, burnt habanero sauce, lime, cilantro, cucumber, avocado mousse, tostada.
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tostada Chicken Salad
|$21.00
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tostada De Camaron
|$15.50
crisp tortilla layered with shrimp. pineapple, jalapeño, onions, jicama, avocado, cilantro and cucumbers
More about Tacos 1986 Beverly
Tacos 1986 Beverly
7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tostada
|$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Bloom Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|AHI TUNA TOSTADA
|$18.50
Baby arugula, mesclun, cucumber, radish red onion.
More about Found Oyster
SEAFOOD
Found Oyster
4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles
|Scallop Tostada
|$18.00
Day boat Maine scallops, yuzu kosho, opal basil.
More about NextMex Hollywood
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Asada Tostada
|$5.25
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
|Carnitas Tostada
|$5.25
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
|Ceviche Tostada
|$4.50
Crunchy corn tortilla. Fresh 'ceviche' - made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
More about Eat Drink Americano
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Spicy Chicken Tinga Tostada
|$15.95
Shredded chicken breast and onion simmered in chipotle sauce on corn tostada with refried pinto beans, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
More about Jewel
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|"Tuna" Tostadas (gf)
|$12.00
Two crispy corn tortillas with marinated watermelon, avocado, sesame seeds, and avo crema.
More about Guerrilla Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Hamachi Tostada
|$18.00
Pipicha Oil, Golden Plum, Radish, Jalapeno Crema
|Extra Tostada
|$1.00
More about Tacos 1986 Westwood
Tacos 1986 Westwood
10874 Kinross Avenue, Los Angeles
|Tostada
|$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Loco Maguro Tostadas
|$15.99
3pcs. chopped tuna, green onion, tossed in spicy sauces, with avocado, served on a crispy nori tapa
More about La Esquinita Baja Grill
SEAFOOD
La Esquinita Baja Grill
1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado
|$5.00