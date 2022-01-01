Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tostadas

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Tostada$18.75
More about El Cholo
MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT$17.00
Mayan octopus, shrimp ceviche, tomato, burnt habanero sauce, lime, cilantro, cucumber, avocado mousse, tostada.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Chicken Salad$21.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Tostada$18.75
More about El Cholo
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada De Camaron$15.50
crisp tortilla layered with shrimp. pineapple, jalapeño, onions, jicama, avocado, cilantro and cucumbers
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Tacos 1986 Beverly image

 

Tacos 1986 Beverly

7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Tacos 1986 Beverly
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AHI TUNA TOSTADA$18.50
Baby arugula, mesclun, cucumber, radish red onion.
More about Bloom Cafe
Scallop Tostada image

SEAFOOD

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Delivery
Scallop Tostada$18.00
Day boat Maine scallops, yuzu kosho, opal basil.
More about Found Oyster
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asada Tostada$5.25
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
Carnitas Tostada$5.25
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
Ceviche Tostada$4.50
Crunchy corn tortilla. Fresh 'ceviche' - made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
More about NextMex Hollywood
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Tinga Tostada$15.95
Shredded chicken breast and onion simmered in chipotle sauce on corn tostada with refried pinto beans, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
"Tuna" Tostadas (gf)$12.00
Two crispy corn tortillas with marinated watermelon, avocado, sesame seeds, and avo crema.
More about Jewel
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Hamachi Tostada$18.00
Pipicha Oil, Golden Plum, Radish, Jalapeno Crema
Extra Tostada$1.00
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Tacos 1986 Westwood image

 

Tacos 1986 Westwood

10874 Kinross Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Tacos 1986 Westwood
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loco Maguro Tostadas$15.99
3pcs. chopped tuna, green onion, tossed in spicy sauces, with avocado, served on a crispy nori tapa
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
La Esquinita Baja Grill image

SEAFOOD

La Esquinita Baja Grill

1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado$5.00
More about La Esquinita Baja Grill

