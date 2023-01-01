Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna melt sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna melt sandwiches

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Sandwich of the Day: Tuna Melt$13.00
Jackfruit "tuna", celery, dill, lemon, red onion, capers, mayo, and smoked gouda grilled on house sourdough.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

IRV’S BURGERS

7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Toasted Rye Bread.
More about IRV’S BURGERS
Item pic

 

Irv's Burgers - La Brea - 1000 S La Brea Ave

1000 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Toasted Rye Bread.
More about Irv's Burgers - La Brea - 1000 S La Brea Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Lentil Soup

Beef Broccoli

Chicken Wraps

Pumpkin Pies

Chilli Cheese Dogs

Tuna Rolls

Vegetarian Burritos

Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston