Tuna melt sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna melt sandwiches
More about Just What I Kneaded
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Sandwich of the Day: Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Jackfruit "tuna", celery, dill, lemon, red onion, capers, mayo, and smoked gouda grilled on house sourdough.
More about IRV’S BURGERS
IRV’S BURGERS
7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|*Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$13.00
Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Toasted Rye Bread.