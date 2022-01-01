Tuna salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna salad
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Wild-Caught Paleo Tuna Salad
|$18.00
Paleo-style sustainable and wild-caught tuna salad on a bed of chopped kale and romaine with caramelized brussels sprouts, ginger beets, mediterranean garbanzos & organic ranch dressing on the side. Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Tuna Poke Salad
|$13.99
Cubed tuna mixed with our house spicy/non spicy mix. Comes with side of miso.
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$19.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$16.00
|TUNA SALAD WRAP
|$14.00
Melrose Bite
7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
homemade tuna salad/ lettuce/ tomato/ mato/ french roll
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad
|$14.00
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Tuna Salad (lb)
|$15.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$28.00
seared tuna, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, naval orange, pickled onion, carrots, wonton crisps, and orange ponzu vinaigrette
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$7.00
House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle |
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TUNA SALAD (8oz)
|$8.00
Albacore tuna, red onions green apples, dijon mustard, horseradish, mayo, lemon juice
|QUINOA TUNA SALAD
|$15.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad
Organic baby mixed greens with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and shredded carrots topped with a scoop of homemade tuna salad.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad
|$11.95
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|TUNA SALAD NICOISE
|$17.00
Gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, confit potatoes, 8.5 minute egg, olives, cannellini beans, fried capers, and tarragon vinaigrette topped with a scoop of tuna salad
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad
|$19.99
Organic greens, cilantro, scallions, mandarins, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wonton, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad
|$19.99
Organic greens, cilantro, scallions, mandarins, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wonton, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|deli tuna salad - 1/2 pint
|$7.50
Pole caught albacore tuna mixed with herbs, lemon & extra virgin olive oil
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|SA: Tuna Pasta Salad
|$8.00
Line caught tuna, horseradish poppyseed dressing, fregola
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Classic Tuna Salad (celery, onions and mayo) Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on Our Sourdough Country Bread
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens
|$14.00
house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna Chip Salad
|$18.99
Spicy Tuna, crispy tortilla chips, jalapeño, & cilantro on top of our green house salad
Kombu Sushi
3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad
|$18.00
Seared ahi tuna, tomato, avocado, kaiware
sprouts, cucumber, carrots on a bed of organic
greens in apple-ginger dressing.