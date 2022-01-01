Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild-Caught Paleo Tuna Salad$18.00
Paleo-style sustainable and wild-caught tuna salad on a bed of chopped kale and romaine with caramelized brussels sprouts, ginger beets, mediterranean garbanzos & organic ranch dressing on the side. Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Poke Salad$13.99
Cubed tuna mixed with our house spicy/non spicy mix. Comes with side of miso.
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Tuna Salad$19.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad on Toast$6.99
More about A&T Burgers #1
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$16.00
TUNA SALAD WRAP$14.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Melrose Bite image

 

Melrose Bite

7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
homemade tuna salad/ lettuce/ tomato/ mato/ french roll
More about Melrose Bite
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$14.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Tuna Salad (lb)$15.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Tuna Salad$28.00
seared tuna, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, naval orange, pickled onion, carrots, wonton crisps, and orange ponzu vinaigrette
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Highly Likely image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scoop of Tuna Salad$7.00
House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle |
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD (8oz)$8.00
Albacore tuna, red onions green apples, dijon mustard, horseradish, mayo, lemon juice
QUINOA TUNA SALAD$15.50
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad
Organic baby mixed greens with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and shredded carrots topped with a scoop of homemade tuna salad.
More about 1880 Cafe
Cassell's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$11.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD NICOISE$17.00
Gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, confit potatoes, 8.5 minute egg, olives, cannellini beans, fried capers, and tarragon vinaigrette topped with a scoop of tuna salad
More about Sightglass
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$19.99
Organic greens, cilantro, scallions, mandarins, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wonton, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$19.99
Organic greens, cilantro, scallions, mandarins, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wonton, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
deli tuna salad - 1/2 pint$7.50
Pole caught albacore tuna mixed with herbs, lemon & extra virgin olive oil
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SA: Tuna Pasta Salad$8.00
Line caught tuna, horseradish poppyseed dressing, fregola
More about SQIRL
C & M Cafe image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
tuna salad$6.00
More about C & M Cafe
Hank's Cafe image

 

Hank's Cafe

10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Hank's Cafe
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Classic Tuna Salad (celery, onions and mayo) Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on Our Sourdough Country Bread
More about Clark Street Diner
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens$14.00
house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.
More about Oui Melrose
Banner pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Chip Salad$18.99
Spicy Tuna, crispy tortilla chips, jalapeño, & cilantro on top of our green house salad
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad$18.00
Seared ahi tuna, tomato, avocado, kaiware
sprouts, cucumber, carrots on a bed of organic
greens in apple-ginger dressing.
More about Kombu Sushi
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA FISH SALAD$15.00
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly

