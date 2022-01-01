Tuna sandwiches in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Santorini “Tuna” Sandwich$10.00
The Tina tuna sandwich$13.75
Chickpea based tuna salad with celery, onions, salt, seaweed and pepper on our house made sourdough bread.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Melrose Bite image

 

Melrose Bite

7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
homemade tuna salad/ lettuce/ tomato/ mato/ french roll
More about Melrose Bite
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Low-Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
More about Factor's Famous Deli
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
White Tuna Sandwich
More about 1880 Cafe
Cassell's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwiches$7.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SANDWICH$16.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Friends & Family image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna & Swiss Sandwich$12.00
Pole caught albacore tuna with mayo, herbs, lettuce and Swiss cheese. Served on our Sourdough bread
More about Friends & Family
Hank's Cafe image

 

Hank's Cafe

10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Hank's Cafe
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Classic Tuna Salad (celery, onions and mayo) Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on Our Sourdough Country Bread
More about Clark Street Diner
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich Combo$16.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge. Comes with chips and drink.
Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge.
More about Spring St. Cafe

