Tuna sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Santorini “Tuna” Sandwich
|$10.00
|The Tina tuna sandwich
|$13.75
Chickpea based tuna salad with celery, onions, salt, seaweed and pepper on our house made sourdough bread.
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$16.00
Melrose Bite
7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
homemade tuna salad/ lettuce/ tomato/ mato/ french roll
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Low-Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|White Tuna Sandwich
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Tuna Sandwiches
|$7.45
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$16.00
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Tuna & Swiss Sandwich
|$12.00
Pole caught albacore tuna with mayo, herbs, lettuce and Swiss cheese. Served on our Sourdough bread
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Classic Tuna Salad (celery, onions and mayo) Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo on Our Sourdough Country Bread
Fish Grill - Beverly
7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$16.00
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Tuna Sandwich Combo
|$16.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge. Comes with chips and drink.
|Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, with side salad & pickles. Make it a melt for an additional charge.