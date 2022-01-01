Tuna wraps in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna wraps
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Custom Paleo Tuna Wrap
|$18.00
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Wild-Caught Tuna Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with paleo-style tuna salad (made with organic olive oil instead of mayo), your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw.
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TUNA SALAD WRAP
|$14.00
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tuna Wrap
|$16.00
Tuna Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, tomato & red onion
|Low Fat Tuna Wrap
|$16.00
Low Fat Tuna Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, tomato & red onion
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Tuna Wrap