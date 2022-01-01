Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Custom Paleo Tuna Wrap$18.00
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Wild-Caught Tuna Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with paleo-style tuna salad (made with organic olive oil instead of mayo), your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw.
More about ORGANICO
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD WRAP$14.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$16.00
Tuna Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, tomato & red onion
Low Fat Tuna Wrap$16.00
Low Fat Tuna Wrap with lettuce, cucumber, tomato & red onion
More about Factor's Famous Deli
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap
More about 1880 Cafe
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Wrap$8.99
Premium Tuna, Avocado, jack and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Romain Lettuce, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing all Stuffed in a large tortilla.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Veggie Burritos

Pork Belly

Garlic Knots

Nachos

Chocolate Bars

Pancakes

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston