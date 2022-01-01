Turkey burgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Turkey Burger A La Carte
|$24.00
|Turkey Burger
|$18.00
freshly ground turkey, lettuce and tomato, on a whole wheat bun (teriyaki sauce on request)
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|turkey burger
|$20.00
tomato confit "tavern style"
ATTITUDE CAFE
6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|TURKEY BURGER
|$15.95
LETTUCE, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|TURKEY BURGER
|$16.50
FREE-RANGE TURKEY BURGER
Red onion, tomato, lettuce, green aioli, Brioche bun.