Turkey burgers in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey burgers

A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$7.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger A La Carte$24.00
Turkey Burger$18.00
freshly ground turkey, lettuce and tomato, on a whole wheat bun (teriyaki sauce on request)
More about Factor's Famous Deli
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
turkey burger$20.00
tomato confit "tavern style"
More about a.o.c. brentwood
ATTITUDE CAFE image

 

ATTITUDE CAFE

6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TURKEY BURGER$15.95
LETTUCE, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE
More about ATTITUDE CAFE
TURKEY BURGER image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BURGER$16.50
FREE-RANGE TURKEY BURGER
Red onion, tomato, lettuce, green aioli, Brioche bun.
More about Bloom Cafe
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$13.25
More about Ronnie's Diner

