Vegetable tempura in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Vegetable Tempura
|$9.00
More about Wokcano
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Tempura
|$10.00
Sweet potatoes, String Bean, Eggplant & Pumpkin
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Tempura
|$10.99
tempura; sweet potato, onion, eggplant, carrots, zucchini, & mushrooms, served with a tempura dipping sauce