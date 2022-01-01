Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Burrito$8.50
Eggs scrambled with zucchini, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, shredded mozzarella, diced tomato, mushroom and spinach in a flour tortilla
More about 1880 Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)$11.95
Soft scrambled eggs, ratatouille, cheddar cheese, roasted potato, avocado & pico de gallo. Served with house-made salsa.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Restaurant banner

 

El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

2622 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.00
beans from the pot, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, calabacitas and mild red sauce
More about El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

