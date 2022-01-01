Veggie burritos in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito Veggie$5.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Acapela image

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$5.00
More about ACAPELA
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$7.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggie Burrito$10.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
bb86eeb0-9f95-4b05-b7a2-1586676caca0 image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$12.95
Portobello mushrooms, kale, spinach, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese, cabbage and avocado served in a tortilla or bowl.
More about C & M Cafe
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$8.95
More about El Tepeyac Cafe

