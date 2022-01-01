Veggie burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito Veggie
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Grilled Veggie Burrito
|$10.45
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.95
Portobello mushrooms, kale, spinach, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese, cabbage and avocado served in a tortilla or bowl.