Veggie rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie rolls
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Veggie Roll
|$9.00
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, gobo,
kaiware sprouts.
|Veggie Crunch Roll
|$9.00
Assorted vegetable tempura roll.
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Veggie Roll
|$6.00
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$7.00
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
Avocado, cucumber, zukemono and seasonal veggie
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Crispy Veggies Roll
|$13.00
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Rolls
|$9.00
Crisp fried and stuffed with cabbage, carrot, and serve with our house-made sweet and sour sauce
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Veggie Rolls
|$9.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce.
PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
|$4.99
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|(VEGAN) Crispy Veggie Rolls
|$9.00
Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Roll (Gluten Free)
|$13.95
Cucumber, Gobo, Asparagus, Avocado, Kaiware, sesame seed, Yellow Radish, Rice, Wrapped in Seaweed. Gluten Free
|Veggie Hand Roll (Gluten Free
|$8.00
Cucumber, Yellow radish, Kaiware, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus, Rice Wrapped in Seaweed Paper. Gluten Free
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
|$5.29
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Sprig Veggie Roll
|$4.00
3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)
|$5.00
NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls w/ sauce.