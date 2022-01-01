Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Rolls$9.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Roll$9.00
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, gobo,
kaiware sprouts.
Veggie Crunch Roll$9.00
Assorted vegetable tempura roll.
Veggie Crunch Roll$8.00
Assorted vegetable tempura roll.
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$6.00
VEGGIE ROLL$7.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$7.00
Avocado, cucumber, zukemono and seasonal veggie
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Veggies Roll$13.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Veggie Rolls image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Rolls$9.00
Crisp fried and stuffed with cabbage, carrot, and serve with our house-made sweet and sour sauce
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Veggie Rolls image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Rolls$9.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$4.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
Celadon Thai Kitchen image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
(VEGAN) Crispy Veggie Rolls$9.00
Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll (Gluten Free)$13.95
Cucumber, Gobo, Asparagus, Avocado, Kaiware, sesame seed, Yellow Radish, Rice, Wrapped in Seaweed. Gluten Free
Veggie Hand Roll (Gluten Free$8.00
Cucumber, Yellow radish, Kaiware, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus, Rice Wrapped in Seaweed Paper. Gluten Free
More about Wokcano
Noodle World Jr. image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$5.29
More about Noodle World Jr.
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sprig Veggie Roll$4.00
3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)$5.00
NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls w/ sauce.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Veggie Crunch Roll image

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Crunch Roll$9.00
Assorted vegetable tempura roll.
Veggie Roll$8.00
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, gobo, kaiware sprouts.
Veggie Roll$9.00
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, gobo,
kaiware sprouts.
More about Kombu Sushi

