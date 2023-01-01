Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD$20.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Salad$8.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Vegetable Salad$14.00
mixed baby greens and crumbled feta cheese with pita bread
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$6.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

 

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad- Catering$60.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Vegan-Grilled Veggie Chopped Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, and our Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Salad$8.60
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly - 7226 BEVERLY BLVD

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD$18.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly - 7226 BEVERLY BLVD
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Westwood

2005 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3331 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Salad$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts, pita croutons, side choice of dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Westwood
Item pic

 

Calif Chicken Cafe - Beverly Grove

8424 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts, pita croutons, side choice of dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Beverly Grove
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood

6805 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (17174 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Salad$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts, pita croutons, side choice of dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chicken Teriyaki

Marble Cake

Sticky Rice

Carne Asada Tacos

Shish Kebabs

Shepherds Pies

Tuna Rolls

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston