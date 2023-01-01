Veggie salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie salad
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD
|$12.00
iceberg lettuce
pepperoncini
toasted hazelnuts
raw corn
red onion
marinated tomato
parmigiano reggiano cheese
soy vinaigrette dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD
|$20.00
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Salad
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Grilled Vegetable Salad
|$14.00
mixed baby greens and crumbled feta cheese with pita bread
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad- Catering
|$60.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
|Vegan-Grilled Veggie Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, and our Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK
1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Beverly - 7226 BEVERLY BLVD
7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD
|$18.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Westwood
2005 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Salad
|$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts, pita croutons, side choice of dressing
Calif Chicken Cafe - Beverly Grove
8424 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
6805 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Veggie Salad
|$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts, pita croutons, side choice of dressing