Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Veggie Pesto Sandwich$13.00
carrots, avocado, marinated peppers, tomato, pesto
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Veggie Sandwich image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Cucumber, sprouts, avocado, white cheddar, red onion, Japanese mayo, on house sourdough
More about All Time
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$16.00
Veggie Sandwich includes Muenster Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Whole Wheat Bread
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Market Veggie Pesto Sandwich$13.00
carrots, avocado, marinated peppers, tomato, pesto
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Consumer pic

 

Winsome Cafe

6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE SANDWICH$14.00
THE VEGGIE, Tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and carrots with a scallion herb pesto & lime bean Hummus on sourdough.
More about Winsome Cafe
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Jack Cheese, Sprouts, Mayo & Mustard on Our Country Sourdough
More about Clark Street Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Flan

Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Pineapple Fried Rice

White Pizza

Avocado Salad

Caprese Paninis

Philly Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston