Veggie sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Market Veggie Pesto Sandwich
|$13.00
carrots, avocado, marinated peppers, tomato, pesto
More about All Time
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Veggie Sandwich
|$14.00
Cucumber, sprouts, avocado, white cheddar, red onion, Japanese mayo, on house sourdough
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Veggie Sandwich
|$16.00
Veggie Sandwich includes Muenster Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Whole Wheat Bread
More about Winsome Cafe
Winsome Cafe
6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles
|VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$14.00
THE VEGGIE, Tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and carrots with a scallion herb pesto & lime bean Hummus on sourdough.