Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve vermicelli

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle image

 

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Vermicelli Noodles$3.00
Bun Vermicelli Noodles
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad$16.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
More about My Lai
Nong La Cafe - La Brea image

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Vermicelli Noodles Only$3.25
Bun Vermicelli Noodles
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Cake

New York Style Cheesecake

Brisket

Chicken Caesar Salad

Garlic Chicken

Soba Noodles

Vegan Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston