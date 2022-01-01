Vermicelli in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vermicelli
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bun Vermicelli Noodles
|$3.00
Bun Vermicelli Noodles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
My Lai
12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad
|$16.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette