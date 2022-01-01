Vietnamese coffee in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Sweet Coffee
|$4.50
Sweetened Condensed Milk and a Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso. Shaken and served over ice.
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee)
|$4.00
Slow-Dripped Café Du Monde coffee w/ Longevity Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk. Served over ice. Made in-house.
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$6.50
Four shots +condensed milk + half and half (12 oz)
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz
|$6.25
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
|$5.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
|$5.50
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz
|$6.25
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz
|$6.25
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
|$5.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
189 The Grove, Suite C100, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
|$5.50
Percolate
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.75
Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.
My Lai
12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00
Percolate
11870 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.75
Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$6.50
Vietnamese coffee - is actually Vietnamese /French coffee with a Vietnamese interpretation. It's super strong Cafe Du Monde coffee in a French press with condensed milk.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz
|$6.25
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
|$5.50