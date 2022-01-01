Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Sweet Coffee$4.50
Sweetened Condensed Milk and a Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso. Shaken and served over ice.
More about Nature's Brew
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee) image

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee)$4.00
Slow-Dripped Café Du Monde coffee w/ Longevity Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk. Served over ice. Made in-house.
More about Bé Ù
All Good Things image

 

All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.50
Four shots +condensed milk + half and half (12 oz)
More about All Good Things
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz$6.25
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz$6.25
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz$6.25
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
More about Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove

189 The Grove, Suite C100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
Item pic

 

Percolate

1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$5.75
Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.
More about Percolate
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
More about My Lai
Item pic

 

Percolate

11870 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (875 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$5.75
Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.
More about Percolate
Item pic

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese coffee - is actually Vietnamese /French coffee with a Vietnamese interpretation. It's super strong Cafe Du Monde coffee in a French press with condensed milk.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz$6.25
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
Item pic

 

Pho Café

2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ca Phe Phin Sua Nong / Ca Phe Phin Sua Da – Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
Vietnamese Coffee / Vietnamese Iced Coffee
More about Pho Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Fudge

Ranch Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Spicy Noodles

Beef Shawarma

Chicken Rolls

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston