Waffles in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve waffles
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|side of Waffle Fries
|$4.00
truly the best fries.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Waffles (2)
|$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$8.00
One whole waffle, topped with Doomie's famous fried chicken breast !
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.00
*NOT AVAILABLE 5/8* Belgian-style waffle served with sides of smoked maple syrup & salted European butter
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Strawberry Nutella Waffle
|$12.50
Waffle, Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Nutella, Vermont Maple Syrup, & Butter
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Chicken & Waffles
|$42.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
Blazin' Birds
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Waffle & Whipped Cream
|$7.99
|Waffle Egg & Turkey Bacon Sando
|$8.99
|#4 Tenders & Waffle
|$14.99
Two Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Spice Level. One Waffle with Syrup...Delicious Sweet and Spicy Combination....Comes with a Side of our Creamy Slaw and our Blazin' Ranch Dressing!
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|spanish fried chicken & cornmeal waffle
|$24.00
jamón serrano, chile-cumin butter & maple syrup
Earthbar
11640 San Vicente Blvd #103, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Ricotta Waffle
|$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.95
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Al's Hot Chicken
10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh
|$11.95
Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup
|2 Waffles + 2 Strips
|$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup
|2 Waffles
|$6.95
Two waffles with butter and syrup
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|WAFFLE & BERRIES
|$16.50
|CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$21.00
|PLAIN WAFFLE
|$11.00
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$4.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Cassell's Hamburgers
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles
|Belgium Waffle
|$8.95
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.95
Umami Burger
852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken + Waffle
|$21.00
|1/2 Plain Waffle
|$6.00
|Waffle & Whip
|$13.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Belgian Waffle
|$12.00
berries, whipped cream
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken and Corn Waffle
|$16.95
Two pieces of chicken breasts brined, seasoned with Cajun and togarashi, cooked in sous vide, and deep-fried. Served with corn waffle, butter, and maple syrup along with side house salad.
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
|Sesame Mochi Egg Waffle
|$6.50
|Taro Mochi Egg Waffle
|$6.50
|Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle
|$6.50
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|"Chicken" & Waffles (gf)
|$17.00
A gluten free waffle with fried Oyster mushroom "chicken", savory onion gravy, spiced maple butter, and maple syrup.
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Waffles
|$11.00
Toasted Almond Flour Waffle (not gluten free does contain flour as well.) with powdered sugar and butter
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|FRIED WAFFLE W STRAWBERRY
|$5.99
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|WAFFLE
THE RISING SUN
1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
brandied honey butter, Louisiana red, maple syrup
