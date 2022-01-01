Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve waffles

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken N Waffle$16.00
More about Cafè Solar
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
side of Waffle Fries$4.00
truly the best fries.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Waffles (2)$7.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
Fried Chicken & Waffle$8.00
One whole waffle, topped with Doomie's famous fried chicken breast !
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$11.00
*NOT AVAILABLE 5/8* Belgian-style waffle served with sides of smoked maple syrup & salted European butter
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Nutella Waffle$12.50
Waffle, Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Nutella, Vermont Maple Syrup, & Butter
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$42.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
More about Yardbird
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$9.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birds

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle & Whipped Cream$7.99
Waffle Egg & Turkey Bacon Sando$8.99
#4 Tenders & Waffle$14.99
Two Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Spice Level. One Waffle with Syrup...Delicious Sweet and Spicy Combination....Comes with a Side of our Creamy Slaw and our Blazin' Ranch Dressing!
More about Blazin' Birds
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
spanish fried chicken & cornmeal waffle$24.00
jamón serrano, chile-cumin butter & maple syrup
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle image

 

Earthbar

11640 San Vicente Blvd #103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Earthbar
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.95
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh$11.95
Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup
2 Waffles + 2 Strips$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup
2 Waffles$6.95
Two waffles with butter and syrup
More about Al's Hot Chicken
Met Him At A Bar image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE & BERRIES$16.50
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$21.00
PLAIN WAFFLE$11.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Waffle Fries image

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Loaded Waffle Fries$4.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about GO by Citizens
Cassell's Hamburgers image

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgium Waffle$8.95
Chicken & Waffle$13.95
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (3339 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about Umami Burger
Waffle Fries image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about Umami Burger
Chicken + Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken + Waffle$21.00
1/2 Plain Waffle$6.00
Waffle & Whip$13.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$12.00
berries, whipped cream
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Corn Waffle$16.95
Two pieces of chicken breasts brined, seasoned with Cajun and togarashi, cooked in sous vide, and deep-fried. Served with corn waffle, butter, and maple syrup along with side house salad.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Mochi Egg Waffle$6.50
Taro Mochi Egg Waffle$6.50
Chocolate Mochi Egg Waffle$6.50
More about Noble Tea
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasoned Waffle Fries$9.00
More about 3rd Base
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
"Chicken" & Waffles (gf)$17.00
A gluten free waffle with fried Oyster mushroom "chicken", savory onion gravy, spiced maple butter, and maple syrup.
More about Jewel
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffles$11.00
Toasted Almond Flour Waffle (not gluten free does contain flour as well.) with powdered sugar and butter
More about Clark Street Diner
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED WAFFLE W STRAWBERRY$5.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
WAFFLE image

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
33 Taps image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle$8.00
crispy belgian waffle
More about 33 Taps
Item pic

 

THE RISING SUN

1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
brandied honey butter, Louisiana red, maple syrup
More about THE RISING SUN
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$23.00
Peach Cobbler Waffle$13.00
More about The Court Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Pork Chops

Nachos

Chicken Burritos

Carne Asada

Fish Tacos

Mixed Green Salad

Cheeseburgers

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston