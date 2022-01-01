Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wedge salad

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Barrio Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cilantro crema dressing, tomato, cucumber, housemade croutons, and Cotija cheese.
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$13.75
Iceberg lettuce, buttermilk labneh dressing, danish blue cheese crumbles, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (V). We recommend adding thick-cut slabs of bacon! Dressing is served on the side.
1/2 Wedge Salad$9.00
Buttermilk labneh dressing, blue cheese, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (add thick bacon +2.5)
More about All Day Baby
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yardbird
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Gem Wedge Salad$15.00
Half-wedge of crisp gem lettuce, Bub n Grandma's breadcrumbs, chopped bacon, pickled red onion, and minty yogurt dressing.
More about Highly Likely
Wedge Salad image

SEAFOOD

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Delivery
Wedge Salad$13.00
Nueskes bacon, stilton, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing.
More about Found Oyster
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, Beeler's bacon, cherry
tomatoes, red onion, avocado,
Pt. Reyes blue cheese dressing.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce wedge, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, and pickled red onion, house-made croutons and herb dressing.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torn Wedge Salad$18.00
Iceberg, Frisee, celery, bacon bits, marinated tomatoes, Buttermilk Point Reyes Bleu Cheese Dressing, shaved egg
More about SQIRL
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Wedge Salad$9.95
More about Gulp Brew Co

