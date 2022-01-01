Wedge salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|El Barrio Wedge Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cilantro crema dressing, tomato, cucumber, housemade croutons, and Cotija cheese.
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wedge Salad
|$13.75
Iceberg lettuce, buttermilk labneh dressing, danish blue cheese crumbles, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (V). We recommend adding thick-cut slabs of bacon! Dressing is served on the side.
|1/2 Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Buttermilk labneh dressing, blue cheese, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (add thick bacon +2.5)
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Highly Likely
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bacon Gem Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Half-wedge of crisp gem lettuce, Bub n Grandma's breadcrumbs, chopped bacon, pickled red onion, and minty yogurt dressing.
More about Found Oyster
SEAFOOD
Found Oyster
4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Nueskes bacon, stilton, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Wedge Salad
|$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, Beeler's bacon, cherry
tomatoes, red onion, avocado,
Pt. Reyes blue cheese dressing.
More about Eat Drink Americano
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Romaine lettuce wedge, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, and pickled red onion, house-made croutons and herb dressing.
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Torn Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg, Frisee, celery, bacon bits, marinated tomatoes, Buttermilk Point Reyes Bleu Cheese Dressing, shaved egg