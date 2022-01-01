White pizza in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve white pizza
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)
|$19.95
Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|White Pizza
|$33.00
hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|20" White Pie Pizza
|$30.00
|14" White Pie Pizza
|$20.00
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|White Pizza
|$13.00
fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)
Grá Restaurant
1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park, LA
|White Pizza
|$22.00
Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, ricotta & honey.
Bacari
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles
|White Pizza
|$11.00
fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|20" White Pie Pizza
|$28.00
|14" White Pie Pizza
|$20.00