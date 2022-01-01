Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popeyes White Pizza (Signature)$19.95
Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh garlic
More about Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
Item pic

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pizza$33.00
hand stretched sourdough crust, mozzarella, ricotta, grana padano & olive oil
More about PIZZANISTA!
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
20" White Pie Pizza$30.00
14" White Pie Pizza$20.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$13.00
fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)
More about Bacari
White Pizza image

 

Grá Restaurant

1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$22.00
Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, ricotta & honey.
More about Grá Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bacari

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$11.00
fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)
More about Bacari
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
20" White Pie Pizza$28.00
14" White Pie Pizza$20.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken White Pizza$17.00
White sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe

