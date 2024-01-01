Whitefish salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve whitefish salad
Belle's Bagels
5022 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Whitefish Salad (8oz)
|$14.00
Housemade whitefish salad w/ locally smoked whitefish, fennel, red onion and herbs
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Whitefish Salad Bagel Sandwich
|$18.00
on a bagel, tomato & onion on the side
|Whitefish Salad
|$20.00
BAGELS
Maury's
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Whitefish Salad
|$0.00
Maury's whitefish is smoked in New York then handpicked by our staff and mixed with a little dairy and a little black pepper.