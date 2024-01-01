Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whitefish salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve whitefish salad

Item pic

 

Belle's Bagels

5022 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad (8oz)$14.00
Housemade whitefish salad w/ locally smoked whitefish, fennel, red onion and herbs
More about Belle's Bagels
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Whitefish Salad Bagel Sandwich$18.00
on a bagel, tomato & onion on the side
Whitefish Salad$20.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

Maury's

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad$0.00
Maury's whitefish is smoked in New York then handpicked by our staff and mixed with a little dairy and a little black pepper.
More about Maury's
Restaurant banner

 

Pop’s Bagels - Beverly Hills - 447 N Beverly Dr

447 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whitefish Salad$16.00
More about Pop’s Bagels - Beverly Hills - 447 N Beverly Dr

