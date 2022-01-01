Wonton noodle soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP
|$13.00
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.
More about Joy on York
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
More about Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Wonton Soup w/ Rice Noodles
|$14.00
wonton in Shrimp/pork broth with rice noodles, yuchoy and 3 wontons
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.