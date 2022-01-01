Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton noodle soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup

Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP$13.00
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
More about Joy on York
WONTON SOUP NOODLES image

 

Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup w/ Rice Noodles$14.00
wonton in Shrimp/pork broth with rice noodles, yuchoy and 3 wontons
More about Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Main pic

 

Pine & Crane DTLA

1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.50
Shrimp wontons, 12-hour chicken/pork broth, noodles, and bok choy
More about Pine & Crane DTLA

