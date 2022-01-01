Wonton soup in Los Angeles
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|96 Wonton Soup
|$9.50
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
|Chicken Wonton Soup
Minced chicken delicately wrapped in wontons, chicken, bok choy, chicken broth
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Sm Wonton Soup
|$5.00
|Lg Wonton Soup
|$9.00
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Vegan Chicken and Spinach Wonton Soup - Quart
|$12.50
Vegan. Vegan chicken wonton, spinach, house made vegetable broth.
|Spinach and Chicken Wonton Soup - Pint
|$6.00
Chicken wonton, baby spinach, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
|Studio City Wonton Soup - Quart
|$11.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken wonton, mixed vegetable, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$10.00
Chicken, ground chicken, shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, and bok choy in a chicken broth.
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, with bok choy in a chicken broth.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wonton Soup
|$7.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken filled wontons, cabbage, carrot, snap peas,
mushrooms, green onion and sugar