Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve wonton soup

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
96 Wonton Soup$9.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
Chicken Wonton Soup
Minced chicken delicately wrapped in wontons, chicken, bok choy, chicken broth
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Wonton Soup$5.00
Lg Wonton Soup$9.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
Wonton Noodle Soup$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
More about Joy on York
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chicken and Spinach Wonton Soup - Quart$12.50
Vegan. Vegan chicken wonton, spinach, house made vegetable broth.
Spinach and Chicken Wonton Soup - Pint$6.00
Chicken wonton, baby spinach, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
Studio City Wonton Soup - Quart$11.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken wonton, mixed vegetable, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wonton Soup$10.00
Chicken, ground chicken, shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, and bok choy in a chicken broth.
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, with bok choy in a chicken broth.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Wonton Soup image

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$7.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken filled wontons, cabbage, carrot, snap peas,
mushrooms, green onion and sugar
More about Wokcano
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup$5.75
Shrimp Wonton Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
More about Feast From the East

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Fajitas

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Crab Rolls

Mushroom Burgers

Chocolate Brownies

Gyoza

Avocado Toast

Home Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston