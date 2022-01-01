Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wontons

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
96 Wonton Soup$9.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side wonton chips$1.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
Chicken Wonton Soup
Minced chicken delicately wrapped in wontons, chicken, bok choy, chicken broth
Cream Cheese Wonton$10.00
Crisp fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese served with house-made sweet and sour sauce
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Chips$3.50
Sm Wonton Soup$5.00
Szechuan Wonton (6)🌶$9.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4)$6.00
4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
More about KEN'S RAMEN
521afc74-2e0a-4217-9c05-0bae21a87441 image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wontons$15.00
shrimp, pork, chili vinaigrette
More about Little Fatty
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
Shrimp Wontons$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
Wonton Noodle Soup$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
More about Joy on York
Item pic

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Noodle$16.00
Egg noodle with whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, sesame oil, garlic oil.
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Pork Wonton$3.75
Cream Cheese Wonton$4.95
Deep fried wonton wrapped shrimp and cream cheese.
Pork Wonton$3.25
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chicken and Spinach Wonton Soup - Quart$12.50
Vegan. Vegan chicken wonton, spinach, house made vegetable broth.
Spinach and Chicken Wonton Soup - Pint$6.00
Chicken wonton, baby spinach, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
Studio City Wonton Soup - Quart$11.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken wonton, mixed vegetable, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Chips$2.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton in Chili Oil$10.00
4pcs Wontons in chili oil and black vinegar dressing with scallions and cilantro
More about Pearl River Deli
Shrimp Wontons image

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wontons$8.50
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Wontons$10.00
crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce
Curry Fried Wontons$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes.
Chicken Wonton Soup$10.00
Chicken, ground chicken, shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, and bok choy in a chicken broth.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Wonton (6)$12.00
Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Scallions Inside a Crispy Wonton
Wonton Soup$7.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken filled wontons, cabbage, carrot, snap peas,
mushrooms, green onion and sugar
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps$4.00
Stuffed fried wontons served with sweet and sour sauce
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Wonton$8.25
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton in Malat Chili Oil (5 orders)$39.00
韩元–辣椒油. Ground shrimp and pork filled wontons in a spicy peppercorn, malat chili oil
Wonton in Malat Chili Oil (4 pieces$8.00
韩元–辣椒油. Ground shrimp and pork filled wontons in a spicy peppercorn, malat chili oil. 4 wontons per order
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup$5.75
Shrimp Wonton Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
Extra Wontons$0.99
Thin Wonton Strips 4oz Retail$5.49
More about Feast From the East
Isshin Ramen & Boba image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Crabmeat Cheese Wonton$7.45
Six deep fried crabmeat cheese wontons with sweet and chili sauce.
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba
Restaurant banner

 

Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CREAM CHEESE WONTON$9.00
Cream Cheese / Crispy wonton / Sweet & Sour sauce.
More about Ruam Mitr

