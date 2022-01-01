Wontons in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve wontons
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|96 Wonton Soup
|$9.50
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Side wonton chips
|$1.00
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
|Chicken Wonton Soup
Minced chicken delicately wrapped in wontons, chicken, bok choy, chicken broth
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$10.00
Crisp fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese served with house-made sweet and sour sauce
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Wonton Chips
|$3.50
|Sm Wonton Soup
|$5.00
|Szechuan Wonton (6)🌶
|$9.00
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4)
|$6.00
4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wontons
|$15.00
shrimp, pork, chili vinaigrette
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
|Shrimp Wontons
|$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.00
12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle
|$16.00
Egg noodle with whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, sesame oil, garlic oil.
|Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Shrimp & Pork Wonton
|$3.75
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$4.95
Deep fried wonton wrapped shrimp and cream cheese.
|Pork Wonton
|$3.25
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Vegan Chicken and Spinach Wonton Soup - Quart
|$12.50
Vegan. Vegan chicken wonton, spinach, house made vegetable broth.
|Spinach and Chicken Wonton Soup - Pint
|$6.00
Chicken wonton, baby spinach, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
|Studio City Wonton Soup - Quart
|$11.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken wonton, mixed vegetable, scallion. Soup broths are made daily with Mary's Organic Chicken unless otherwise noted.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Wonton Chips
|$2.00
Pearl River Deli
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Wonton in Chili Oil
|$10.00
4pcs Wontons in chili oil and black vinegar dressing with scallions and cilantro
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wontons
|$8.50
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$10.00
crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce
|Curry Fried Wontons
|$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes.
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$10.00
Chicken, ground chicken, shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, and bok choy in a chicken broth.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crab Wonton (6)
|$12.00
Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Scallions Inside a Crispy Wonton
|Wonton Soup
|$7.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken filled wontons, cabbage, carrot, snap peas,
mushrooms, green onion and sugar
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps
|$4.00
Stuffed fried wontons served with sweet and sour sauce
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Fried Shrimp Wonton
|$8.25
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Wonton in Malat Chili Oil (5 orders)
|$39.00
韩元–辣椒油. Ground shrimp and pork filled wontons in a spicy peppercorn, malat chili oil
|Wonton in Malat Chili Oil (4 pieces
|$8.00
韩元–辣椒油. Ground shrimp and pork filled wontons in a spicy peppercorn, malat chili oil. 4 wontons per order
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$5.75
Shrimp Wonton Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
|Extra Wontons
|$0.99
|Thin Wonton Strips 4oz Retail
|$5.49
RAMEN
Isshin Ramen & Boba
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles
|Crabmeat Cheese Wonton
|$7.45
Six deep fried crabmeat cheese wontons with sweet and chili sauce.