Yakisoba in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve yakisoba

Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Yakisoba$9.99
Veggie Yakisoba$8.99
Beef Yakisoba$10.99
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Banner pic

 

Kalbis Grill

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Yakisoba$11.99
Grilled Chicken with stir-fried yakisoba noodle, cabbage, grilled onion, corn, cheese, white, green and red sauce.
More about Kalbis Grill
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$13.00
Japanese dry noodles pan fried with vegetables. Served with a small side salad.
You can Add Chicken or Chasu as well
More about Shin
Consumer pic

 

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Yakisoba$9.99
wok stirred fried noodles with veggies
Chicken Yakisoba$10.99
wok stirred fried noodles with veggies and chicken
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Yakisoba*$12.50
japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request
Yakisoba$12.50
japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Family Style Yakisoba Noodles$14.29
Regular Yakisoba Noodles$10.29
Catering Small Pan Yakisoba Noodles$42.95
Serves about 15 people, if served as a side dish.
More about Feast From the East

