Yakisoba in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve yakisoba
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Chicken Yakisoba
|$9.99
|Veggie Yakisoba
|$8.99
|Beef Yakisoba
|$10.99
Kalbis Grill
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles
|Chicken Yakisoba
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken with stir-fried yakisoba noodle, cabbage, grilled onion, corn, cheese, white, green and red sauce.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Yakisoba
|$13.00
Japanese dry noodles pan fried with vegetables. Served with a small side salad.
You can Add Chicken or Chasu as well
Kashira Japanese Restaurant
766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles
|Veggie Yakisoba
|$9.99
wok stirred fried noodles with veggies
|Chicken Yakisoba
|$10.99
wok stirred fried noodles with veggies and chicken
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|*Yakisoba*
|$12.50
japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request
