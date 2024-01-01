Yakitori in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakitori Rice Bowl$14.50
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yakitori Bowl$11.25
2 chicken thigh with green onion skewer and 1 chicken meatball skewer on a bed of Rice garnished with seaweed and green onions.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.
Main pic

 

HATCH

700 West 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TuPeck Shakur: Chicken Yakitori Bowl$17.00
thigh & green onion yakitori,
chicken meatball yakitori with sous vide egg yolk and tare dip,
soboro, garlic chips, tsukemeno, white rice
More about HATCH

