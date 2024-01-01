Yakitori in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve yakitori
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Yakitori Rice Bowl
|$14.50
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Yakitori Bowl
|$11.25
2 chicken thigh with green onion skewer and 1 chicken meatball skewer on a bed of Rice garnished with seaweed and green onions.