Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.25
Vanilla yogurt, almond granola, seasonal fruit
More about Liberation Coffee House
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Strauss organic yogurt, Tamai Family Farms strawberries - housemade granola
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
12oz cup yogurt, granola & fresh berries
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Yogurt Parfait 9 oz$5.00
More about Cafe Tropical
Item pic

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
YOGURT & GRANOLA PARFAIT$9.50
Fage yogurt, house made coconut granola, poached dried fruit
More about Sightglass
Banner pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.95
Fresh mixed berries, granola, honey, Greek yogurt
More about Spring St. Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Lobsters

Crab Fried Rice

Carne Asada

Cake

Shrimp Tempura

Gyoza

Philly Cheesesteaks

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston