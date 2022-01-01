Yogurt parfaits in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.25
Vanilla yogurt, almond granola, seasonal fruit
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
|$10.00
Strauss organic yogurt, Tamai Family Farms strawberries - housemade granola
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
12oz cup yogurt, granola & fresh berries
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Coconut Yogurt Parfait 9 oz
|$5.00
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|YOGURT & GRANOLA PARFAIT
|$9.50
Fage yogurt, house made coconut granola, poached dried fruit