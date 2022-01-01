Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Zeppole in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Zeppole
Los Angeles restaurants that serve zeppole
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
No reviews yet
Nutella Zeppole
$7.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Zeppole
$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
More about Pura Vita Pizzeria
