Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Steak$65.00
Avocado Mix$15.00
Strada Pizza$16.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
BAR AMÁ image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
QUESO & CHIPS$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
More about BAR AMÁ
Yapa image

 

Yapa

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Rainbow Carrots$9.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATO PUREE, CRISPY QUINOA, OREGANO DRESSING
GF, V
Carapulcra Stew$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
Kale Salad$9.00
ROASTED SQUASH, SNAP PEAS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, GRAPEFRUIT-MISO DRESSING
GF, V
More about Yapa
DTLA Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chashu Belly Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
Tonkotsu$15.00
Pork broth: chashu belly, sesame seeds, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, seaweed with thin noodle.
Tori Shio Paitan$15.00
Chicken broth: chashu chicken, green onion, seaweed, bamboo, kaiware, shredded chili with thick noodle.
More about DTLA Ramen
Good Clean Fun image

 

Good Clean Fun

868 South Olive Street, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gaspard Pinot Noir 2020, 750 mL Bottle Red Wine (12.5% ABV)$26.00
Grapes: Pinot Noir
Notes: Dark fruit, red berry, medium bodied, nice tannins.
Frug Zweigelt 2020, 1000 mL Bottle Red Wine (12% ABV)$25.00
Grapes: Zweigelt
Notes: Fruity, Plums, Cherries, Figs, Slight Spice
We Drunk T-Shirt$68.00
Limited edition Good Clean Fun WE DRUNK tee. Classic T-shirt with embroidery on the left chest
Made of 100% recycled US-grown cotton waste because we care about the planet and what you wear. 99.5% biodegradable. 100% Knit, cut, sewn, and made here in Los Angeles.
Wear it with love, because we love you.
More about Good Clean Fun
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Fajitas$19.75
More about El Cholo
Rossoblu image

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
TAGLIATELLE RAGU$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
MALTAGLIATI$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
More about Rossoblu
Mezcalero image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Battered Fries$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
Takis Elote (Street Corn)$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
Pick 3 Tacos!$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
More about Mezcalero
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Taco$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Puffy Pocho Taco$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
Sweet Potato Taco$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Amante Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Pink Sauce$15.00
Creamy pink sauce
Tartare di Tonno$14.00
Chopped tuna, avocado and cucumbers
Cheese Bread$10.00
Feta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with Marinara
More about Amante Restaurant
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.00
Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce, pickles on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy, chili
More about Golden Road
The Mermaid Bar image

 

The Mermaid Bar

428 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Mermaid Bar
Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant image

 

Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

644 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant
10e Restaurant image

PIZZA

10e Restaurant

811 West 7th Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 10e Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

888 South Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Twizzlers$4.75
7oz
Diet Coke$2.75
12oz
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
More about Rooftop Cinema Club

