Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New York Steak
|$65.00
|Avocado Mix
|$15.00
|Strada Pizza
|$16.00
More about BAR AMÁ
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|QUESO & CHIPS
|$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
More about Yapa
Yapa
236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Braised Rainbow Carrots
|$9.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATO PUREE, CRISPY QUINOA, OREGANO DRESSING
GF, V
|Carapulcra Stew
|$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
ROASTED SQUASH, SNAP PEAS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, GRAPEFRUIT-MISO DRESSING
GF, V
More about DTLA Ramen
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chashu Belly Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
Pork broth: chashu belly, sesame seeds, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, seaweed with thin noodle.
|Tori Shio Paitan
|$15.00
Chicken broth: chashu chicken, green onion, seaweed, bamboo, kaiware, shredded chili with thick noodle.
More about Good Clean Fun
Good Clean Fun
868 South Olive Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Gaspard Pinot Noir 2020, 750 mL Bottle Red Wine (12.5% ABV)
|$26.00
Grapes: Pinot Noir
Notes: Dark fruit, red berry, medium bodied, nice tannins.
|Frug Zweigelt 2020, 1000 mL Bottle Red Wine (12% ABV)
|$25.00
Grapes: Zweigelt
Notes: Fruity, Plums, Cherries, Figs, Slight Spice
|We Drunk T-Shirt
|$68.00
Limited edition Good Clean Fun WE DRUNK tee. Classic T-shirt with embroidery on the left chest
Made of 100% recycled US-grown cotton waste because we care about the planet and what you wear. 99.5% biodegradable. 100% Knit, cut, sewn, and made here in Los Angeles.
Wear it with love, because we love you.
More about El Cholo
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
|#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
|Fajitas
|$19.75
More about Rossoblu
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS
|$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
|TAGLIATELLE RAGU
|$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|MALTAGLIATI
|$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
More about Mezcalero
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Loaded Battered Fries
|$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
|Takis Elote (Street Corn)
|$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
|Pick 3 Tacos!
|$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
More about Guerrilla Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
|Puffy Pocho Taco
|$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
More about Amante Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Penne Pink Sauce
|$15.00
Creamy pink sauce
|Tartare di Tonno
|$14.00
Chopped tuna, avocado and cucumbers
|Cheese Bread
|$10.00
Feta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with Marinara
More about Golden Road
Golden Road
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce, pickles on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy, chili