Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Trimana image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Patxi's Pizza

1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Knead image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
Pesto$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
More about Knead

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Spaghetti

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston