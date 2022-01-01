Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH
$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Patxi's Pizza
1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
Popular items
14" BYO DEEP
$24.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP
$23.00
12" BYO DEEP
$20.00