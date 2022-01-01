Acai smoothies in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve acai smoothies

Acai Smoothie image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

801 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
More about Backyard Bowls

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Fish Tacos

Avocado Toast

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston