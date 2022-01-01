Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo

134 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee$12.00
More about Amante Restaurant

