Cappuccino in
Downtown
/
Los Angeles
/
Downtown
/
Cappuccino
Downtown restaurants that serve cappuccino
Homeboy Diner
200 N Spring St, Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(64 reviews)
Cappuccino
$2.95
Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam
More about Homeboy Diner
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2448 reviews)
Cappuccino w/t milk
$5.00
More about Amante Restaurant
