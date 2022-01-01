Cheeseburgers in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Poppy & Rose
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.50
tomato, red onion, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, aioli
More about Cassell's Hamburgers - DTLA
Cassell's Hamburgers - DTLA
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles
|1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$12.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)
|$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
|2/3 lb Cheeseburger
|$20.00
11 oz. house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*