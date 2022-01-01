Crispy chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half)
|$21.00
Half chicken marinated in our homemade Mexican sriracha. Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Comes with homemade flour tortillas and Tex-Mex ranch x raita (crema/yogurt) dip.
PLEASE ALLOW // 30 minutes to prepare.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce