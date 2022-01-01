Enchiladas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about BAR AMÁ
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$17.00
Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.
|SWEET POTATO MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$17.00
Sweet potato & cheese-filled enchiladas with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with cotija, crema, and cilantro. (4) enchiladas per order.