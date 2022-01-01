Enchiladas in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas

MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$17.00
Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.
SWEET POTATO MOLE ENCHILADAS$17.00
Sweet potato & cheese-filled enchiladas with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with cotija, crema, and cilantro. (4) enchiladas per order.
More about BAR AMÁ
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
Sonora Style Enchilada$18.55
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
More about El Cholo

