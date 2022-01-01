Fish tacos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve fish tacos

FRIED FISH TACOS (two) image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED FISH TACOS (two)$18.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
f80b0eeb-3cc9-47d3-82bd-1b8be60c302e image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco a La Carte$5.50
Fish Tacos$15.00
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Fried Fish Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, On a Flour Tortilla
Korean Fried Fish Taco$7.00
Korean Fried Fish TacoRock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, Flour
