Fish tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fish tacos
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|FRIED FISH TACOS (two)
|$18.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Fish Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Korean Fried Fish Taco
|$8.00
Rock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, On a Flour Tortilla
