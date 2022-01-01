Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
More about Poppy & Rose
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (3339 reviews)
Takeout
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger

