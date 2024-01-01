Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Bottega Louie - DTLA

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pie Pecan Large$60.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY *Almond pâte sucrée filled with vanilla rum pecans and topped with caramelized pecan halves.
Pie Pumpkin Large$50.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY **
Almond pâte sucrée with traditional pumpkin filling, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & vanilla cream
Pie Apple Large$65.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY *Almond pâte sucrée filled with Granny Smith apples, apple marmalade, almond cream & topped with thinly sliced apples.
More about Bottega Louie - DTLA
Item pic

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Grandma Pie$36.00
Thick square Grandma slice with Mozzarella, Grandma style roasted garlic tomato sauce, large profile spicy soppresata, fried Calabrian chilis and pickled green banana peppers
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$33.00
Meatball Pie$30.00
18 inch classic cheese pie with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs (serves 2-3 people)
More about Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Knead - Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mamas Key Lime Pie Tart Ale - Crowns & Hops$9.00
More about Knead - Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway

