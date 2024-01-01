Pies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pies
Bottega Louie - DTLA
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Pie Pecan Large
|$60.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY *Almond pâte sucrée filled with vanilla rum pecans and topped with caramelized pecan halves.
|Pie Pumpkin Large
|$50.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY **
Almond pâte sucrée with traditional pumpkin filling, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & vanilla cream
|Pie Apple Large
|$65.00
** AVAILABLE NOV 20 - 23 ONLY *Almond pâte sucrée filled with Granny Smith apples, apple marmalade, almond cream & topped with thinly sliced apples.
PIZZA
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Hot Grandma Pie
|$36.00
Thick square Grandma slice with Mozzarella, Grandma style roasted garlic tomato sauce, large profile spicy soppresata, fried Calabrian chilis and pickled green banana peppers
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
|$33.00
|Meatball Pie
|$30.00
18 inch classic cheese pie with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs (serves 2-3 people)