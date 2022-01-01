Spaghetti in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve spaghetti

SPAGHETTI image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$18.00
Brebirousse d’Argental cheese, sansho pepper & shiso
More about Orsa & Winston
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Pink Sauce$10.00
Spaghetti noodles tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
2 pork meatballs, Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce
Spaghetti & Tomato$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with CA tomato sauce
More about Knead
Drago Centro image

 

Drago Centro

525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5892 reviews)
Takeout
Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
More about Drago Centro

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Cake

Gyoza

Fish Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Quesadillas

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston