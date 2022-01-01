Tacos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve tacos

CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three) image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
FRIED FISH TACOS (two)$18.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
More about BAR AMÁ
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
Grilled Chicken Tacos$17.55
More about El Cholo
Pick 3 Tacos! image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pick 3 Tacos!$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
Pork Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Pork al pastor, pineapple, pickled onions, salsa verde & micro cilantro
Pick 2 Tacos!$9.00
Mix & match 2 of our specialty tacos
More about Mezcalero
f80b0eeb-3cc9-47d3-82bd-1b8be60c302e image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco a La Carte$5.50
Pork Belly Taco a La Carte$5.50
Short Rib Taco a La Carte$5.50
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Puffy Pocho Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Puffy Pocho Taco$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
Korean Fried Fish Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, On a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Taco$6.00
Roasted Chicken “Papadzules” Toasted Pepita, Pickled Egg, Tomate Frito
More about Guerrilla Tacos

