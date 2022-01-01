Tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve tacos
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|FRIED FISH TACOS (two)
|$18.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco
|$17.95
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$17.55
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Pick 3 Tacos!
|$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
|Pork Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
Pork al pastor, pineapple, pickled onions, salsa verde & micro cilantro
|Pick 2 Tacos!
|$9.00
Mix & match 2 of our specialty tacos
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Fish Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Pork Belly Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Short Rib Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Puffy Pocho Taco
|$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
|Korean Fried Fish Taco
|$8.00
Rock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, On a Flour Tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$6.00
Roasted Chicken “Papadzules” Toasted Pepita, Pickled Egg, Tomate Frito