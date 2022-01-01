Tuna rolls in
Downtown
/
Los Angeles
/
Downtown
/
Tuna Rolls
Downtown restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
Avg 4.5
(763 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and cucumber
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Crispy Chicken
Burritos
Garlic Bread
Enchiladas
Salmon
Gyoza
Spaghetti
Tacos
More near Downtown to explore
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Windsor Square
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
West Adams
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston