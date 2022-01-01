Eagle Rock restaurants you'll love
More about Four Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grass-fed Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Mini Grass-fed Sliders
|$7.50
|Mac N' Cheese
|$7.50
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
|Coffee Crumb Donut
|$4.00
Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut.
Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!
More about Little Beast Restaurant
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Charred Steak Frites
|$34.00
hickory kissed prime flat iron steak, french fries, frisee, bearnaise aioli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
|Little Beast Burger
|$19.00
bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Za'atar Potatoes
|$4.00
|BLT
|$12.00
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Popular items
|Entraña Al Malbec
|$29.95
10 oz. Natural skirt steak with Malbec wine reduction , pearl onions and mushrooms sauce.
|Sopa de Estacion - Seasonal Vegan Soup
|$7.95
Seasonal soup (Vegan)
|1 dozen empanandas
|$39.95
One dozen empandas with your choice of up to 4 fillings.
More about Chifa
Chifa
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mapo Tofu (VG)
|$13.00
Wok-cooked tofu and Ground OmniPork in fermented bean sauce with Szechuan peppercorn, garlic, and scallion.
|Brûlée Char Siu
|$17.00
Wood-fired pork toro, marinated in housemade Chinese BBQ sauce.
|Braised Spare Ribs
|$21.00
Caramelized in soy sauce, shaoxing wine, golden sugar, ginger, and garlic.