Eagle Rock restaurants you'll love

Go
Eagle Rock restaurants
Toast

Eagle Rock's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Eagle Rock restaurants

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grass-fed Cheeseburger$12.00
Mini Grass-fed Sliders$7.50
Mac N' Cheese$7.50
More about Four Cafe
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
Coffee Crumb Donut$4.00
Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut.
Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Steak Frites$34.00
hickory kissed prime flat iron steak, french fries, frisee, bearnaise aioli
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
Little Beast Burger$19.00
bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Za'atar Potatoes$4.00
BLT$12.00
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock image

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Entraña Al Malbec$29.95
10 oz. Natural skirt steak with Malbec wine reduction , pearl onions and mushrooms sauce.
Sopa de Estacion - Seasonal Vegan Soup$7.95
Seasonal soup (Vegan)
1 dozen empanandas$39.95
One dozen empandas with your choice of up to 4 fillings.
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Chifa image

 

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mapo Tofu (VG)$13.00
Wok-cooked tofu and Ground OmniPork in fermented bean sauce with Szechuan peppercorn, garlic, and scallion.
Brûlée Char Siu$17.00
Wood-fired pork toro, marinated in housemade Chinese BBQ sauce.
Braised Spare Ribs$21.00
Caramelized in soy sauce, shaoxing wine, golden sugar, ginger, and garlic.
More about Chifa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eagle Rock

Burritos

Map

More near Eagle Rock to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Mar Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston